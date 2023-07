A woman was shot during a verbal altercation in West Englewood Thursday night.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old, was arguing with a known male offender in the 2100 block of West 63rd Street when he shot her.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.