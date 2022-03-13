Woman shot in Chicago's Homan Square
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was shot while riding passenger in a car in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood Sunday, police said.
According to Chicago police, the woman was the passenger in a car in the 700 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 2 a.m., when she saw several men on the sidewalk. Immediately after, the woman was shot in the lower back, police said.
She waved down a police squad car that was in the area, and was taken to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition, police said.
Advertisement
No one in custody, and area four detectives are investigating.