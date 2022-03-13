Woman shot in Chicago's Homan Square

A 38-year-old woman was shot while riding passenger in a car in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood Sunday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the woman was the passenger in a car in the 700 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 2 a.m., when she saw several men on the sidewalk. Immediately after, the woman was shot in the lower back, police said.

She waved down a police squad car that was in the area, and was taken to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition, police said.

No one in custody, and area four detectives are investigating.