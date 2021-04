A woman was wounded in a drive-by Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:50 p.m., the 33-year-old was in a vehicle traveling north on Morgan Street, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind her and someone inside fired shots, striking her in the left arm, Chicago police said.

She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP