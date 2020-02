A 20-year-old woman was shot Saturday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

About 2:20 p.m. she was in the 1900 block of North Keeler Avenue, when she was shot in the head by an unknown person, Chicago police said.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made available by police.

Area North detectives are investigating.