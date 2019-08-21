Woman shot in head while driving with kids in car in Dolton, sources say

Just two days after a shootout between Dolton police and two robbery suspects that resulted in one suspect being shot and the officer being injured, shots rang out on the same street.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening along Sibley Boulevard -- a few blocks east of Chicago Road and this time, the gunshots hit a vehicle occupied by a woman and children. The woman was hit by a stray bullet in the head. She was able to drive several blocks down Sibley before her vehicle crashed into a tree near Thornridge High School.

The woman's condition at this time is unknown.

Witnesses say they saw four children in the vehicle and a Good Samaritan stop to help the children.

No further details were immediately available.