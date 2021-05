A 22-year-old woman was shot Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., she was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler Street, when someone shot her in the face, Chicago police said.

The woman was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she is in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

