Woman shot in leg on Chicago's South Side declines treatment and walks away, police say

The Brief A woman was shot in the leg Saturday night in the 200 block of West 95th Street. She declined medical care and did not share details with police. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



A woman was shot in the leg Saturday night in the Roseland neighborhood but refused medical treatment and walked away.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers responding to a call about a person shot found a 34-year-old woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg. She refused all medical treatment at the scene and did not share information with officers about what happened.

Police say she then walked away.

What's next:

There is no one currently in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.