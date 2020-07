A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times Monday in Park Manor on the South Side.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert about 4:33 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 66th Street and found her in the drivers seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the face, arm and body, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.