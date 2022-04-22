Woman, 24, shot through door of Austin home

A woman was shot through the door of a residence Thursday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 24-year-old was in a home around 4:33 p.m. in 5900 block of West Fulton Avenue when someone she knew fired shots through the door, striking her in the leg, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

