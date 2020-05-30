Woman shot to death in Avalon Park: police

A woman was killed in a shooting Saturday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on a front porch about 2:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The woman was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not release details about the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.