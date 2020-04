A woman was shot to death Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The woman, 20, was in a Ford about 4:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about her death.

Area South detectives are investigating.