Woman shot while riding CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old woman was shot while riding a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon. Police said a suspect on the street fired a handgun, striking the woman in the leg; she is in good condition at a hospital. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, and the investigation is ongoing.



A woman is hospitalized after being shot while riding a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

Chicago police said a suspect on the street pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking a 37-year-old woman on a nearby CTA bus.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

What's next:

Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.