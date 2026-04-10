Woman shot while riding CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A woman is hospitalized after being shot while riding a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.
Chicago police said a suspect on the street pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking a 37-year-old woman on a nearby CTA bus.
The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.
What's next:
Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.