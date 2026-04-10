Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot while riding CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  April 10, 2026 4:59pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Woman shot on CTA bus in Bronzeville

Woman shot on CTA bus in Bronzeville

A woman was just shot on a CTA bus in Bronzeville.

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old woman was shot while riding a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon.
    • Police said a suspect on the street fired a handgun, striking the woman in the leg; she is in good condition at a hospital.
    • The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHICAGO - A woman is hospitalized after being shot while riding a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

Chicago police said a suspect on the street pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking a 37-year-old woman on a nearby CTA bus.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

What's next:

Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityBronzevilleNews