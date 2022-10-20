Woman shot while throwing out garbage in Fuller Park

A woman was shot in the leg while throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

At about 5:12 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was throwing out garbage in the 4400 block of South Shields when she realized she had been shot, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She then got into her vehicle and drove to the 200 block of West 47th Street, where she was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.