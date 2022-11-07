Woman sprays another woman with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare facility

A woman sprayed another woman with pepper spray during an argument at a Beach Park daycare facility Monday.

According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, two women were in the lobby of a daycare facility on Sheridan Road when they got into an argument.

One woman claimed the other woman's child scratched her child, authorities said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The two got into a verbal argument and one of the women retrieved pepper spray and sprayed the other.

The woman who sprayed the pepper spray fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.