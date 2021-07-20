Woman stabbed with own knife defending herself from Blue Line attackers
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed with her own knife Tuesday while fighting off attackers on the CTA Blue Line.
Two men approached a 36-year-old woman then physically attacked and stabbed her around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, ccording to police.
The men punched her in the face, and she pulled out a knife and cut one of the attackers, police said. One of the attackers then took the knife and stabbed her multiple times in the face.
She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled the scene on foot and no one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating