Chicago crime: Woman stabbed during fight on Near South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed by another woman during a fight on Chicago’s Near South Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of S. Michigan Ave. around 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The 27-year-old victim was inside a home when a known female offender approached her, police said.
The two got into a physical altercation when the offender had a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Area detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if the offender was arrested.