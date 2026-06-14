Chicago crime: Woman stabbed during fight on Near South Side, police say

A woman was stabbed by another woman during a fight on Chicago’s Near South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of S. Michigan Ave. around 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim was inside a home when a known female offender approached her, police said.

The two got into a physical altercation when the offender had a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the offender was arrested.