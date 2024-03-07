Woman, 62, struck by CTA bus while crossing street

A 62-year-old woman was hit by a CTA bus while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a CTA bus traveling east in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

The woman suffered injuries to her arm and leg. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

The CTA bus driver was issued a citation. No other injuries were reported.