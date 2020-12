A 65-year-old woman was wounded Tuesday when she was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in Marynook on the South Side.

She was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Dante Avenue about 11:20 p.m., when someone fired shots from outside striking her in the thigh, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting.