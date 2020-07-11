Woman struck in Dan Ryan hit-and-run dies 5 days later

A woman who was struck in a hit-and-run on the Dan Ryan Expressway last weekend has died of her injuries.

The 19-year-old was in a vehicle that broke down about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Garfield Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle pulled over, partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane, police said. When the woman got out, she was struck by a gold SUV that did not stop.

The woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Deja Bowdry, was hospitalized and pronounced dead five days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy said she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.