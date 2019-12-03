Woman tried luring girl, 11, into van in Little Village

A woman attempted to lure a girl into a van as she walked home from school Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of West 31st Street after a caller notified authorities that someone tried to pick up their 11-year-old sister, according to Chicago police.

The girl told officers that she was walking home from school alone when a woman pulled up in a white utility-style van and asked her if she could help her with something in the car, police said.

The girl said no and kept walking as the woman then followed her in the van until she was almost home, police said. The woman, who was described as between 40 and 50 years old, was heading southbound.

Officers looked in the area but did not locate the woman or the van, police said.