Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police

Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards.

Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police.

Police said Roadlander pickpockets unsuspecting victims at retail stores and then uses credit cards from their stolen wallets to rack up fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information on Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to contact Highland police at (219) 838-3184. Callers can remain anonymous.