Woman wounded in crossfire in Grand Crossing

A 58-year-old woman was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About noon, she was leaving her home in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, and as she stepped onto the porch two males ran through an alley and began shooting, striking her in the lower back, according to Chicago police.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating whether the woman was the intended target.