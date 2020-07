A 36-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 11:55 p.m. she was driving in the 600 block of West 115th Street, when someone inside a white SUV fired shots at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the shoulder and grazed by a bullet on her neck and ear, police said, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.