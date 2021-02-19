Women waiting for Chicago public transit robbed at gun-point

article

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported Tuesday in Bronzeville and Oakland on the South Side.

In each incident a man, driving a late model black Jeep Cherokee SUV, pulled up alongside a woman waiting for public transportation, showed a handgun and demanded her belongings, Chicago police said.

The man then took the women’s personal property and fled inside the Jeep Cherokee, police said.

The first incident happened about 4:50 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Michigan Avenue and the second about 5:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The man is described as between 30 and 35 years old, with a light mustache and dreadlocks, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.