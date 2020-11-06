Wonder Lake couple accused of raising children in garbage-filled home

article

A Wonder Lake couple have been accused of leaving four children in a garbage-filled home last week in the northwest suburb.

Jason Lamb, 37 was arrested Oct. 30 at a home in the 7800 block of East Maplewood Drive, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. He is facing one count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, as well as eight counts each of child endangerment and reckless conduct.

Sheriffs spoke with Jennifer Lamb, 36, that day, but she was not taken into custody, officers said. An arrest warrant was later issued, and she is also facing eight counts of child endangerment and four counts of reckless conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

About 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, sheriff’s deputies were called to the home to check on the children — 10, 8, 6 and 4 years old — and saw “a large amount of rotting garbage outside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies spoke with Jason and Jennifer Lamb, who both allegedly appeared to be intoxicated.

The inside of the home was allegedly covered in rotting garbage, debris and animal waste, the sheriff’s office said. There was no food in the pantry, and two guns were also found in areas the children had access to.

Officers were able to conclude that Jason Lamb had choked one of the children, and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. The children were immediately taken from the home by the Department of Children and Family Services, and placed with a family member.

Jason Lamb was ordered to be held on $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court Friday.

A warrant remains out for the arrest of Jennifer Lamb, the sheriff’s office said.