Woodlawn residents demand police investigate after alleged assaults by migrants

Residents in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood are calling on police to investigate after their neighbors were allegedly assaulted by migrants staying at the former Wadsworth School building.

A video posted to Facebook purports to show migrants fighting with residents and breaking car windows. People who were allegedly attacked say they can positively identify the people who assaulted them.

"I'm asking and calling for the federal judge to speed up the process of the asylees. There's no way they should be able to take Woodlawn, this community, under house arrest and make residents afraid to even come out and enjoy this sunshine and this fresh air like we do," one resident said.

Community activists say the senior citizens living nearby are fed up and demand their neighborhood to be safe.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to police, but have not yet heard back.