Woodlawn shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot several times and critically wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police found the 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 66th Place, according to CPD.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.