3 men dead in apparent murder-suicide in suburban Woodridge identified

Three men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a townhouse complex in Woodridge Friday night.

Police were called to a residence located at 3562 83rd Street around 8:56 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Neighbors said they heard nine or 10 shots fired and then saw police swarm the townhome complex.

Officers found three men dead in what they said was a double murder-suicide.

The men have been identified as Jose Munoz, 36, or Romeoville, Moses Rogers, 29, of Woodridge and Terrence Suggs-Nichols, 35, of Rowlette, Texas.

A woman was able to escape the gunfire with children. It is not clear how many children were at the home during the incident.

Police said another male victim was found hiding in a hallway. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

One neighbor said residents were frantic at the scene.

"We just saw the coroner. We saw people leave in body bags. It was very traumatizing to everyone," a neighbor said.

The investigation remains active.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.