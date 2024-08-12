Woodridge police use new VR technology for de-escalation, use-of-force training

The Woodridge Police Department has adopted cutting-edge virtual reality technology to enhance officer training in de-escalation and use-of-force tactics, marking the first time this technology has been used in Illinois.

The department has been utilizing the Operator XR system, developed in Australia, for the past three weeks. The immersive VR training, which simulates real-world scenarios ranging from routine traffic stops to high-stress situations, allows officers to practice without knowing what they will face in each session.

"The technology allows us to train our officers on de-escalation, crisis intervention, and active shooting situations," said Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson. "It increases our chances for a safe resolution for everyone involved, including our officers and community members."

The village board approved the $110,000 purchase using federal drug seizure funds, ensuring no taxpayer dollars were used. The training system employs the officers’ real weapons, modified to be non-lethal during exercises.

After each session, use-of-force instructors review and critique the officers’ responses, providing feedback on how they can improve their tactics.

While Woodridge has never experienced an officer-involved shooting, Chief Stefanson emphasized the importance of evolving training to ensure safety in the event of a crisis.