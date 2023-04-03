Woodridge residents still unable to move back home after EF3 tornado in 2021

A tornado that touched down in June 2021 has suburban homeowners still unable to live in their homes.

Twenty-one months ago, a rare and devastating EF3 tornado hit the communities of Woodridge and Naperville.

The tornado traveled 16 miles from Naperville to Willow Springs, losing strength on the ground for about 20 minutes.

Only about a dozen injuries were reported, but 130 homes were damaged and some still remain that way.

State and local elected officials were in Woodridge on Monday addressing their concerns about the lack of resources to help.

"The two takeaways that we wanted to present is, we finally got movement with Farmers on moving forward with the rehabilitation and prepare of the properties, as well as relief that representatives … are very close to securing from the state of Illinois to provide additional relief," said state Sen. John Curran.

Currently, 24 homeowners in Woodridge are still unable to move back home.