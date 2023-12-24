Car crashes into suburban store, shattering window: police

article

A car crashed into a suburban business, shattering a storefront window on Sunday morning.

The Woodstock Police Department responded to the 100 block of Cass Street in Woodstock Square at 11 a.m., for a vehicle that reportedly struck a building.

Firefighters found that a singe car had collided with the front of a commercial building. Thev front windows were shattered and the lower facade was pushed inward.

The two adult occupants of the vehicle were not trapped. No injuries were reported.

The business was closed at the time of the crash. Woodstock Building & Zoning officials were requested to evaluate the extent of damage.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.