Woodstock fire: 1 dead, dozens displaced after flames erupt at apartment complex

A fire erupted in a two-story apartment complex in Woodstock late Monday, displacing more than 30 residents and leaving one man dead.

The fire broke out around 10:13 p.m. in the 700 block of St. John’s Road, prompting multiple 911 calls reporting heavy flames and potential occupants trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find intense flames consuming the building and requested additional assistance.

Crews conducted both interior and exterior attacks on the fire, which had spread rapidly into the attic and along the length of the building.

By midnight, the fire was under control, but firefighters remained at the scene overnight to handle hotspots and secure the area.

The fire damaged 12 of the building’s 24 units, leaving dozens of residents without homes.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary shelter and essential assistance to affected individuals. A temporary relocation center has been set up at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 401 St. John’s Road to support displaced residents.

Three individuals were taken to local hospitals. A man who suffered critical, life-threatening injuries was initially set to be airlifted but was instead transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

A woman and a baby were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the Woodstock Police Department, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.