A suburban man was charged in connection with a carjacking last month in the Loop neighborhood.

Jose Ortiz-Perez, 30, allegedly stole a car from a 40-year-old man on Aug. 19 in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday in Woodstock and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Ortiz-Perez has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.