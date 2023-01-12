Worker pulled from debris after building partially collapses in Bronzeville

Crews rescued a worker who was trapped when a three-story building partially collapsed Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The collapse happened while three people were working at the vacant building that was under construction around 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, according to fire officials.

Crews found the worker under a pile of debris roughly 3-5 feet deep and were able to free him just before noon, fire officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported in an ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, police said.

Pictures of the scene showed stacks of bricks and wood among the rubble.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.