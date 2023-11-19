Cook County crash: Altercation reported after car slams into building in Worth

A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in south suburban Worth as reports flooded in about a car crashing into a building.

The incident occurred near Harlem and 111th Streets.

According to witnesses, the situation escalated when an individual emerged from the car and attempted to engage in a physical altercation with another person.

Police responded and made an arrest at the scene.

FOX 32 has reached out to police and are waiting to hear back. Stay tuned for updates.