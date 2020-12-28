Would-be robber fatally shot by concealed-carry license holder on West Side: police

A man was shot and killed while trying to commit a robbery Saturday on the West Side, police said.

He walked in to a store about 6:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago police.

A store employee, a 29-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the robber, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marc Rodgers, 48, of Chicago. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

The 29-year-old has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. Officers recovered his gun as well as the other man’s gun.

Area Four detectives are investigating.