If Rose made room for Jack on the floating door in 'Titanic,' would he have survived? Here's your answer

A quarter of a century ago, a single movie scene sparked a debate that has been passed down through generations.

We're talking about the 'floating door' scene in Titanic.

Could Rose have scooted over to make room for Jack on that floating hunk of wood, keeping him out of the freezing water and saving his life?

Titanic director James Cameron says Jack's death was essential to the plot, and after dismissing the question for 25 years, Cameron is looking to close the door on this dispute for good.

He has commissioned a scientific study with a hypothermia expert, and the answer is: No. Rose could not have simply scooted over.