Wrigley Field is adding a new addition this July.

The pop-up "Upper Deck Golf" is coming to the ballpark from July 6 to July 9. The new addition will allow people to play a nine-hole course within the stadium.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Players will tee off from the upper deck and wind up on the field as the game goes on.

You can learn more at upperdeckgolfing.com.