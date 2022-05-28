Wrong-way crash on I-290 leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries, 2 seriously hurt

Three people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on I-290 early Saturday.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, at about 3:03 a.m., a maroon Toyota was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-290 east of 1st Avenue when it struck a silver Infiniti.

Three people were transported to local hospitals. One person had life-threatening injuries, and two people had serious injuries, ISP said.

One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

At 3:11 a.m., the eastbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation.

All lanes reopened at 3:56 a.m.

No additional information was made available.