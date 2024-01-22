Expand / Collapse search
Alcohol factored into wrong-way crash that left 3 seriously hurt in Volo: officials

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Volo
FOX 32 Chicago

VOLO, Ill. - A wrong-way crash left three people seriously injured Sunday night in suburban Volo.

A 24-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 12 around 8:15 p.m. when he struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Misubishi, a 36-year-old woman from Deerfield, suffered a fractured spine and brain bleeding. The driver of the Ford also suffered "serious injuries," officials said. A 23-year-old man who was in the front seat of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was unable to feel his legs after the collision.

All three were transported to local hospitals. An open container of alcohol was found in the Ford. Investigators said impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the crash.