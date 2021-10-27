WTTW studio building evacuated following phone threat

The WTTW studio building was evacuated Wednesday night following a threatening phone call, police say.

About 6:30 p.m., someone made a threatening call to the WTTW offices in the 5400 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police and company officials.

Police evacuated the building that houses the local PBS TV station, but there was "no incident" company officials said.

No one is in custody, according to police.