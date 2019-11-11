WWII Veteran Albert Booth celebrates 100th birthday

A Philadelphia World War II veteran and his family are celebrating his 100th birthday this Veterans Day.

Albert Booth turned 100 back on Oct. 30, and he and his family recently celebrated at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Warminster.

Booth, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a technical staff sergeant.

He married the love of his life, Laura, shortly after returning home from the war, and they were married for 63 years.

Booth has lived in Lebanon, Pennsylvania since 1954 and worked as a federal employee.

He was an avid runner for many years, only giving up the hobby two years ago at the age of 98 after breaking several records for a man of his age.

Monday morning, Good Day Philadelphia helped surprise him with a performance from the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors and a birthday cake!