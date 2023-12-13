Yorkville lunchbreak takes a turn leaving 14 hospitalized for suspected food poisoning

More than a dozen people were sent to area hospitals in suburban Yorkville for potential food poisoning on Monday.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a business in the 200 block of Boombah Boulevard at approximately 12:54 p.m. for a medical call.

While en route, first responders were told four patients potentially had food poisoning. The building was checked for hazardous gases. All readings were negative.

Additional ambulances were requested and a total of 14 people were transported to four different area hospitals.

The poisoning was suspected to have come from homemade food brought in and shared during lunch break.