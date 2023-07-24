'You're a disgrace': Police investigating shooting of transgender woman in Fuller Park as possible hate crime

Chicago police are investigating the shooting of a transgender woman in Fuller Park on the South Side as a possible hate crime.

The woman, 28, was grazed in the arm after the gunman yelled a homophobic slur about 5:15 p.m. last Thursday in the 200 block of West Root Street, police said.

"You’re a disgrace," the attacker yelled, ridiculing her for wearing a dress, according to a police report. The gunman then shot her in the right forearm.

Paramedics treated the wound on the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt.

Police have circulated an alert among officers with pictures of the attacker, who is described as "considered armed and dangerous."

