'You're not alone': Boy battling cancer sends heartfelt message to White Sox closer Liam Hendriks

A 12-year-old boy who is battling cancer sent a heartfelt video message to White Sox closer Liam Hendriks this week.

Earlier this month, Hendriks announced that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is a rare form of cancer.

"Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks wrote on social media. "However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

The Dragonfly Donation, a pediatric cancer nonprofit, serves patients and families in the Chicagoland area. Dimitris is one of those patients.

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer in April.

"To this day, I'm battling through trials and tribulations to keep me happy," Dimitris said in the video. "And if I can do it, you can do it, too,"