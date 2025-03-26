Youth Empowerment Day brings safe, fun spring break event to Englewood

The Brief More than 200 young people attended the first-ever Youth Empowerment Day in Englewood. The event at the Salvation Army provided resources, entertainment, and free giveaways. Organizers aimed to create a safe space and positive opportunities for local youth.



Spring break can be a time of uncertainty for some kids, but in Englewood, hundreds of young people found a safe and supportive space at the first-ever Youth Empowerment Day.

What we know:

Held at the Salvation Army on West 69th Street, the event drew more than 200 kids, offering them access to free resources, entertainment, and career opportunities.

Organized by local leaders and nonprofits, the goal was to keep young people safe and engaged during their time away from school.

Sanaa Battle, a youth organizer with Think Outside the Block, knows firsthand the value of safe spaces. A teen mom herself, she works to promote peace and provide young people with positive outlets.

The event featured more than 40 vendors offering health and wellness resources, career and education opportunities, and interactive activities.

Kids as young as five participated in hands-on cooking sessions, raffles, and entertainment. Prizes included concert tickets, McDonald’s gift cards, and other giveaways.

Danielle Wallace, Executive Director of Kingdom Avenue, emphasized the need for more spaces like this in the community.

"All of our kids are especially in this neighborhood. We have one youth center. There are over 7,000 young people, and we have one youth center. And so we wanted to maximize the use of this one youth center so we could face as many young people as possible," Wallace said. "If they're not in safe spaces, they're unsafe, right? And so playing outside is not what it used to be. Being on the porch is not what it used to be."

What's next:

The Salvation Army will host another community event, an Interactive Health and Wellness Day, on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 965 West 69th Street in Chicago.

The event is free and open to the entire family.