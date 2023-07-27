YouTube's 'RackaRacka' duo unleash new horror film 'Talk To Me'

The brother duo Michael and Danny Phillipou, who created the popular YouTube channel "RackaRacka," are now making headlines for their new horror film hitting theaters this week, "Talk To Me."

The film premiered at Sundance and earned rave reviews before being picked up by acclaimed film studio A24 -- and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton calls it "the best horror film of the year."

Hamilton sat down with the directors to talk about the appeal and popularity of the horror genre.

"I think that stigma is going away a little bit," Danny Phillipou said. "It's such a fun way to tap into dark themes and express and explore things that are difficult to explore."

"Talk To Me" opens in theaters Thursday night.