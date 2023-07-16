Zac Brown Band set to close Windy City Smokeout amid weather concerns

Sunday is the final day of the Windy City Smokeout and organizers say concertgoers need to be weather aware.

Crowds were pushed inside the United Center and asked to shelter in place Saturday after lightning was spotted.

"When it was approaching, we had about a hour window to prepare ourselves so we were able to safely evacuate into the United Center, stay there until the weather passed," said Callie Revel, director of operations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is the 10th edition of the Windy City Smokeout, dubbed the nation's premiere outdoor country music and barbeque festival.

Sunday night's headliner is the Zac Brown Band.