Zack Snyder talks new zombie action thriller 'Army of the Dead'

Director Zack Snyder returns to the zombie genre with his new action thriller "Army of the Dead," which FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton calls "'Ocean's Eleven' with zombies."

Hamilton spoke with Snyder about the film, and they discussed breaking away from the traditional zombie rules and tropes.

"Those are the decisions that make the movie in a lot of ways," Snyder said. "In this movie in particular, where it’s really a genre deconstruction, those exact choices are the choices that you think about."

When it comes to directing a fun death scene in a zombie movie, Snyder says that most actors know how they want to die on camera.

"Most actors die pretty good," Snyder said. "You don’t have to tell them how to die — they’ll do something intuitive."

"Army of the Dead" opens in theaters on Friday and starts streaming on Netflix Friday.