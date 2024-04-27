2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Where Illinois, Notre Dame and local college players are heading

In Illinois, the 2024 NFL Draft goes beyond just the Chicago Bears.

Follow along here as we track where college football players from Notre Dame, Illinois, Northwestern and other local colleges are drafted to in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft local college draft tracker

Check here for updates as local players get selected.

Illinois Native Players

Hilcrest native: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon - Tampa Bay, fourth round

Notre Dame

Cam Hart, CB - Los Angeles Chargers, fifth round

Audric Estime, RB - Denver Broncos, fifth round

JD Bertrand, LB - Atlanta Falcons, fifth round

Notre Dame has three players off the board

The top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft had an offensive line flair at No. 5 overall when the Irish standout offensive tackle Joe Alt was selected by Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the second round, the Irish had a second offensive lineman selected as the Houston Texans grabbed Blake Fisher. In the third, the Dallas Cowboys added Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau.

Two Illini have NFL homes

Many thought defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton would be a first-round pick. He fell into the second round, where the Washington Commanders snagged him to revitalized the Commanders' defensive line.

The Cardinals took the second Illini player off the board, snagging offensive tackle Isaiah Adams in the third round.